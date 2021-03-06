Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $53,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.