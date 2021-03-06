Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,082 ($79.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,404.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,276.75. The firm has a market cap of £8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

