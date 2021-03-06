Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.64. 6,765,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,923,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Specifically, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

