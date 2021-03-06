Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Cowen increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

TSE:CRON opened at C$12.09 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.05.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.