CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 176,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.14 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

