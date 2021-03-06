Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 34.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

