Cryoport’s (CYRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cryoport by 505.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

