CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 81.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $72,889.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 81.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00461816 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.