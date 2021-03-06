CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.20

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €59.20 ($69.65) and last traded at €58.95 ($69.35), with a volume of 222100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($67.88).

EVD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,534.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.62.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.