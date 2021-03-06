Curtis T. Pohl Sells 3,500 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $31,226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NorthWestern by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

