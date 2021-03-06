CyrusOne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 972% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

CONE opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

