D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 13,402 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.70% of UMH Properties worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

