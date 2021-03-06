D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

