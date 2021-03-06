DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

LAND opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

