Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.69 ($70.23).

BN opened at €56.68 ($66.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.16. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

