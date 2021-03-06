Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

