Darren S. Raiguel Sells 2,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

PLUS stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after buying an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $8,025,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

