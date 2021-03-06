Daryl Kenningham Sells 9,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00.

GPI opened at $157.17 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

