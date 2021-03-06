Dash Price Hits $208.25 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $601.36 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $208.25 or 0.00423145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.09 or 0.03866903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,011,469 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

