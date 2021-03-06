David A. Friedman Sells 8,959 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 8,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $215,195.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

