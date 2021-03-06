Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.81 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

