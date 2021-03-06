DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

