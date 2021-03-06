Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$122.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$113.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$123.13. The company has a market cap of C$54.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

