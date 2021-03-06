Destination Wealth Management Has $36.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,432,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.