Destination Wealth Management Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

