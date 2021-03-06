Destination Wealth Management Purchases 1,177 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,001,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.91. 1,601,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,505. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average is $208.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

