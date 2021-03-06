Destination Wealth Management Sells 15,459 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. 23,638,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

