Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,553 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. 9,185,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,033. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

