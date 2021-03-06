Destination Wealth Management Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.03. 233,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.26 and a 200-day moving average of $261.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

