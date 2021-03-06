Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 22,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DB stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,362,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

