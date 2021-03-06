Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 57.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.91 ($8.13).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.00 and its 200 day moving average is €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.