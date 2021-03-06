Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00013238 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $463,769.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,775,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,841 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

