Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Shares Gap Up to $186.00

Shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43), but opened at GBX 193 ($2.52). Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.40), with a volume of 72,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £314.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Devro plc (DVO.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Devro plc (DVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.37%.

In related news, insider Lesley Jackson bought 13,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46).

Devro plc (DVO.L) Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

