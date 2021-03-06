Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

DRNA stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

