Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $56.39 on Top Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $762,895.12 and approximately $495,395.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $56.39 or 0.00117129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00466406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00078582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00084151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.32 or 0.00459736 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

