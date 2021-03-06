DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $28.01 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00424346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.07 or 0.04220786 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

