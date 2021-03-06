Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dixons Carphone from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Dixons Carphone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Dixons Carphone stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

