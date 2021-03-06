Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.61 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00372713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,646,798,470 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

