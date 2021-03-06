Dominic Frederico Sells 43,510 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

