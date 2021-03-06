Douglas F. Lyons Sells 27,305 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $22.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

