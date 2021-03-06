DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $61.91. 27,988,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 16,233,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.