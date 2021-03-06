Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €61.60 ($72.47) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €49.34 ($58.05) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.76 million and a PE ratio of 44.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.60.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.