DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

