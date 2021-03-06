Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.8 days.

Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Dufry has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

