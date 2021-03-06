Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Nick Wilkinson Sells 10,700 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,238 ($16.17) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,239.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

