Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is ($0.05). Dycom Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 567,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,529. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

