Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $15.60 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

