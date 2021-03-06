Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 10711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

