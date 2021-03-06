Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

