Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 43.0% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 252,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

